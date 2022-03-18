Sister of disabled Leeds man stole £98,000 from him
A woman who stole £98,000 intended for her severely disabled brother has been jailed for 40 months.
Samantha Rowley, 40, falsely claimed money for care costs and also sold her brother's house and spent the proceeds.
Leeds Crown Court heard the money went on holidays, concert tickets, beauty treatments and visits to bars and restaurants.
Judge Robin Mairs said Rowley had betrayed her brother's trust "in the most greedy way possible".
Prosecutor James Lake told the court that Rowley claimed a friend, Lynne Barrett, was working as a carer for her brother Paul Rowley who required 24-hour support.
Rowley submitted false work sheets to Leeds City Council and claimed more than £37,000, which was paid into Barrett's bank account before being passed on to her own.
The fraud unravelled in 2019 when other carers looking after Mr Rowley, who died in 2021, told the council that Barrett did not carry out any care duties.
"She financially exploited her own brother and prevented him getting the care he needed," the prosecutor added.
The court heard that, using her power of attorney over her brother's affairs, Ms Rowley sold his house in 2016 and transferred the £73,000 profit to her own bank account.
She had previously said the house sale would generate funds for adaptions for her brother.
'Truly shocking'
Rowley, of Hampden Road in Leyland, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.
Barrett, 54, of Poplar Way, Bramley, Leeds pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
Addressing Rowley, Judge Mairs said that her fraud against the council was "not a victimless crime".
"The money could have gone to assist other vulnerable people," he said.
"Four thousand hours of care could have been provided by that money."
The judge said the money from the sale of the house "was to safeguard his future and protect him."
"You betrayed that trust in the most greedy way possible by stripping away that money and spending it on yourself," the judge added.
