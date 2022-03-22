Tommy Robinson fails to appear at High Court finances hearing
Tommy Robinson has failed to appear at the High Court for questioning over his finances after losing a libel case brought against him by a teenager.
The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear on Tuesday in connection with unpaid legal bills.
He was successfully sued by Jamal Hijazi after the then 15-year-old was assaulted in Huddersfield in 2018.
A High Court judge will decide whether Robinson is in contempt of court.
A video of Mr Hijazi being assaulted at Almondbury Community School went viral shortly after the incident in October 2018, with Robinson claiming in two Facebook videos that Mr Hijazi was "not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school".
A High Court judge later found the claims to be false, with Robinson ordered to pay more than £43,000 in legal costs.
He declared bankruptcy about four months later, which the court heard has since been discharged, with Mr Hijazi's lawyers successfully applying for an order requiring Robinson to return to the Royal Courts of Justice to answer questions about his finances.
Speaking on Tuesday, Judge John Dagnall found Robinson knew "perfectly well" that he was due to attend court and had emailed the court asking for his hearing to be adjourned.
"It seems to me at first sight a classic situation where he has decided not to attend," he said.
Judge Dagnall said that "all I can do" is refer Robinson's non-attendance to a High Court judge, adding: "They may, if he or she chooses to do so, hold Mr Yaxley-Lennon in contempt."
However, the judge added that any committal for contempt of court could be suspended.
