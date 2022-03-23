Allerton Bywater: Appeal to trace man's last movements
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Yorkshire are appealing for help to establish his last movements.
Craig Griffiths, 43, was found unconscious in the street in Allerton Bywater, shortly before 06.45 GMT on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said he died later in hospital.
Det Ch Insp Helen Steele said the force was treating Mr Griffiths' death as unexplained, and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding how Craig came to be unconscious in the street and what exactly has led to his death," she said.
"We are treating his death as unexplained and are still trying to build up as full a picture as we can of his movements in the time leading up to when he was found unconscious in the street in Wedgewood Close on Sunday morning," she added.
Officers particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Griffiths in the Barnsdale Road and Station Road areas of Allerton Bywater in the early hours of Sunday.
