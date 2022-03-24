Marsden Moor fire put out after burning overnight
A blaze which broke out on moorland in West Yorkshire has been extinguished, the fire service has said.
About 60 firefighters were scrambled to Marsden Moor near Cupwith Reservoir, Huddersfield, on Wednesday afternoon.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had been dealing with two lines of fire, each one mile (1.6 km) long.
On Thursday, the fire service said six crews remained at the scene to check for hot spots and a drone was being used to assist them.
In a tweet, Marsden Moor National Trust, which looks after the estate, said park rangers had been on site since 06:00 GMT assisting firefighters.
It said the fire had affected part of the moorland as well as that of a neighbouring landowner.
The blaze on the moor is the second one in the space a week, with the previous fire at Pule Hill on 18 March.
West Yorkshire's fire service said it had sent six appliances to the latest outbreak and that it was supported by six pumps and two wildfire units from Greater Manchester.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
