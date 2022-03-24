Allerton Bywater: Man's death not suspicious - police
The unexplained death of a man in West Yorkshire is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Craig Griffiths, 43, was found unconscious in the street in Allerton Bywater, near Leeds, shortly before 06:45 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The force said it had concluded its investigation into Mr Griffiths' death and would submit a file to the coroner.
Det Ch Insp Helen Steele, senior investigating officer, said: "We have now looked in very close detail at the circumstances surrounding Craig's death and are not treating it as suspicious.
"We have had a positive response to our appeal for sightings to assist in building up a fuller picture of his movements, and we are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information," she added.
