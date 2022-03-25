Two teenagers in court accused of preparing terrorist acts
- Published
Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with terrorist offences.
Al-Arafat Hassan, 19, from Enfield, north London, and a 15-year-old boy from Leeds each face a charge of preparing terrorist acts.
The two appeared at the Old Bailey via video link and were remanded in custody.
A plea hearing has been set for 29 July, with a provisional trial date set by Mr Justice Sweeney for 4 October at Leeds Crown Court.
The 15-year-old is accused of the research and purchase of knives and online research to acquire components for an explosive device between 9 January and 20 March.
Mr Hassan is accused of purchasing knives, acquiring chemicals and conducting online research to acquire components for an explosive device between 12 January and 27 February.
