Northern rail cuts to services 'unfathomable' says mayor
- Published
Train operator Northern's plans to cut more local train services over the summer have been called "unfathomable" by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.
Services from Bradford, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Wakefield and Halifax are among those to be affected from May.
Northern said it was "prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand" and the cuts were temporary.
Ms Brabin said she was "angry and disappointed" and was seeking a meeting with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
She said: "I am deeply concerned that the impact of the pandemic is being used as a smokescreen for cuts to local rail services.
"Rail demand has been recovering more quickly in the North than in other parts of the country.
"At a time when people are returning to offices to work or visiting friends and family, to then cut back services is unfathomable."
'Look at the numbers'
Services from Bradford Forster Square to Shipley, Ilkley and Skipton will be reduced to one per hour from May, and some services are affected between Halifax, Bradford Interchange, Leeds and Hull.
Reduced services between Ilkley and Bradford could lead to problems for pupils travelling to Bradford Grammar School.
School bursar Homera Najib said: "The 4.20 Ilkley train looks like it is going to be scrapped, and the majority of our pupils that travel to Ilkley take that train.
"So I would really urge Northern Rail to look at the numbers, because if that is scrapped the next train is not until 4.50, so that is 50 minutes that our pupils will have to wait around for a train."
The services between Halifax, Bradford Interchange, Leeds and Hull are down to every two hours, and there are large gaps in the timetable at evenings and peak times.
The company's service linking Wakefield Westgate with Leeds and Sheffield will also be scaled back in May, with three weekday journeys each way cut.
Services from Wakefield to Pontefract and Knottingley will be reduced while the Wakefield to Huddersfield route still has no services.
A spokesperson for Northern said: "We're seeing fewer commuters travelling each day, and people travelling at different times of the week and for different reasons.
"We've made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region's economic growth.
"The timetables currently in place will broadly continue with some amendments from May 2022 and into the summer."
'Infuriating decision'
Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley, called the cuts an "infuriating decision by Northern".
He said: "As more people are now travelling for work or visiting friends and family, we should be looking to expand services, not draw them back."
James Lewis, Labour leader of Leeds City Council, said: "We are very concerned that these cuts are coming in at a time when trains are getting busier as more people return to working in Leeds city centre, as well as at a crucial time for businesses in the night time economy as they recover from the impact of the pandemic."
The Department for Transport said it was spending £96bn on "levelling up" rail services.
A spokesman said: "We've provided more than £14bn to keep trains running throughout the pandemic and are working closely with operators to build back passenger levels while ensuring the railways are more efficient.
"That's why we're spending an unprecedented £96bn to boost train services, including in Leeds, and level up the entire country through our Integrated Rail Plan."
