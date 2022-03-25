Covid-19: Leeds' Elland Road mass vaccination centre closes
The biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre in Leeds has closed.
The centre, next to Leeds United's Elland Road stadium, has administered more than 460,000 jabs and boosters since opening in February 2021.
Leeds City Council said the Elland Road centre had been "a symbol of an extraordinary collective effort to protect our city... from Covid".
Its team of more than 30 staff will become part of a new roving vaccination service providing "pop-up" clinics.
Sam Prince, of the Leeds vaccination programme, said: "Feedback from patients tells us that this roving approach will help us to meet the different needs of all our different communities as effectively as possible and ensure that vaccinations continue to be easy and convenient to access."
Council leader James Lewis said: "Leeds will forever be indebted to the remarkable staff and volunteers there who have selflessly and tirelessly done so much to keep hundreds of thousands of us safe and vaccinated.
"As the vaccine programme evolves, this is a fitting moment to reflect on everything we have accomplished together and to offer our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those whose determination and compassion have helped us reach this point."
From April, clinics will offer services including vaccinations for children aged between five and 11.
People aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed can book a spring booster jab to top up their protection against the disease.
