Two dead after Bradford house fire
- Published
Two people have died after a fire at a house in Bradford.
Emergency services were called to a property on Ringwood Road, in the Canterbury area of the city, at about 06:35 BST on Monday.
Two people, who have not yet been formally identified, were rescued from the property by firefighters but later died.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze was ongoing, West Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.