Open prison fugitive who attacked ex while on run jailed
- Published
A burglar who attacked his ex after fleeing an open prison to attend his father's funeral has been jailed again.
John Elliott was serving a sentence at HMP Hatfield, Doncaster, when he ignored a ruling not to attend his father's memorial service in 2020.
He spent eight months on the run and was arrested after attacking his former partner in her home.
At Leeds Crown Court, he was sentenced to three years after admitting assault and escape from lawful custody.
He was also made subject of a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting his ex.
The court heard Elliott was refused permission to attend the funeral due to the Covid restrictions at the time.
It was suggested he watch the ceremony via videolink but he said he would rather go in person and walked out of the prison in October 2020.
West Yorkshire Police had published a "wanted" appeal the following month, but Elliott was not arrested until he had carried out the assaults in June 2021.
During the first attack, Elliott repeatedly punched his ex-partner before grabbing her by the throat, kicking and stamping on her.
She lost consciousness and the attack only stopped when another woman pleaded with him to stop before he killed her.
Elliott assaulted her again over the next few days, before he was finally detained.
Recorder Simon Eckersley, sentencing, said it had been a serious offence of escape, as Elliott had spent so long at large.
He jailed Elliott for 32 months for three counts of assault and four months for the escape.
