Zakhar Hussain: M62 driver jailed over 151mph speeding charge lies
- Published
A driver has been jailed for telling a series of lies in a bid to evade being prosecuted for speeding.
Zakhar Hussain, 30, of Newstead Terrace, Halifax, was clocked doing 140mph and 151mph on the M62 in West Yorkshire on Christmas Day 2019.
Hussain pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to a charge of doing acts tending, or intended, to pervert the course of justice.
Recorder Simon Eckersley jailed Hussain for eight months.
Prosecutors said Hussain, who had previous convictions for dangerous driving and driving while banned, had received two notices of intended prosecution for speeding.
His car had been clocked travelling at 140mph on the M62 just before 01:30 GMT on 25 December 2019, and was caught again in a similar location at about 20:00 GMT on the same day.
Initially on the forms he completed, Hussain gave the name of another man who could not be traced.
Later, in police interviews, he claimed his car was being repaired at a garage at the time of the offences.
He produced a fake invoice, but the garage was found not to exist.
'Web of deceit'
Police also uncovered incriminating photographs and text messages on his phone.
Those included an image inside Hussain's Mercedes C63 AMG which had been taken 20 minutes after the car was spotted doing 151mph.
Asking for a suspended sentence for Hussain, barrister Abigail Langford said her client had learned his lesson, adding that Hussain ran his own business and was his family's breadwinner.
However, Recorder Eckersley said offences of perverting the course of justice were always treated seriously.
"It needs to be repeated that such behaviour cuts to the heart of the justice system," he told Hussain.
"This was a web of deceit over a lengthy period of time with a degree of sophistication," he said.
"The only question is whether that inevitable custodial sentence can be suspended. I'm afraid in the circumstances of your case it cannot."
