Suranne Jones: Gentleman Jack star in red carpet Halifax premiere
- Published
Actress Suranne Jones has said diarist Anne Lister ranks top in the list of people she has played in her career.
The Gentleman Jack star was speaking at a red carpet event in Halifax, where much of the series has been filmed.
Created by Sally Wainwright, the BBC show follows landowner Lister, of Shibden Hall, who is regarded as the "first modern lesbian".
"To delve into someone and put my spin on a character and bring her to life has been wonderful," Ms Jones said.
The first episode of series two of the award-winning historical drama was shown at the screening event at the Piece Hall on Tuesday evening.
The show is a dramatisation based on Lister's diaries, which were part-written in a cryptic code.
"I've played a lot of interesting parts, but what's wonderful about playing a real person is you've got a wealth of wonderful research at your fingertips," Ms Jones said.
Series one followed Lister's life as she inherited her uncle's estate, Shibden Hall, which she attempted to restore while beginning a romance with Ann Walker.
The forthcoming episodes will pick up in 1834 as Lister and Walker set up home together as wife and wife.
"It took us a year to make. Three years ago we started it and the fans have just kept the buzz going for us, which has been wonderful," she said.
The production team have been "dying" to broadcast the latest series, she added.
'Phenomenal' response
Since the show, a statue of Anne Lister has been erected at the Piece Hall, with plaques also being places in the place they got married.
"It's been wonderful, grabbing these women from history and celebrating their life", adding she was "really proud" to be a part of it, Ms Jones said.
Creator Ms Wainwright said the response to the first series had been "phenomenal" and had been an "energising experience" to bring her back to life.
"I think most people who saw the first series just did not know she existed."
