Imran Ahmad Khan: Teenager scared by MP sex assault, trial told
- Published
A man was left "scared and shocked" after an MP sexually assaulted him when was 15 years old, a court has heard.
Imran Ahmad Khan, now 48, is accused of groping the boy at a house party in Staffordshire in 2008.
In an interview played to jurors at Southwark Crown Court, the man, now 29, described how Mr Khan groped him in his bunkbed.
Mr Khan, who was elected as the Conservative MP for Wakefield in 2019, denies one charge of sexual assault.
The man told police in the interview that Mr Khan had watched him doing pull-ups and then followed him after he went to bed.
He added that the defendant had reached through the wooden bars of the top bunk and touched his feet.
'Sheer panic'
Despite the teenager asking Mr Khan to stop, the "slow caressing" continued and he worked his way around the bed, the court heard.
"His breathing was getting quite heavy and I kept pushing his hand away and pushing it back and it would keep coming," the man said.
The moment Mr Khan realised he could reach over the bunkbed bars was "like a lightbulb on the top of his head", he told police.
"It was like pouncing, there was no more subtlety. I was scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked, surprised.
"I didn't think it was real for a lot of it and it felt like it was going very, very quickly and very, very slowly at the same time.
"When he got to my groin and was about to touch my testicles it was sheer panic."
The man said he then "freaked out" and jumped out of the bed and fled.
On Tuesday, prosecutors told the court that police had been called at the time of the incident, but the teenager did not then want to pursue the case.
The man, who cannot be named, then contacted police after Mr Khan was elected to Parliament.
In his interview, the Labour supporter said his complaint was not politically motivated.
"I don't think it's right that a person is in a public office who has done this. I want this person to be convicted of the wrong he has done, so it can't happen to anyone else."
Mr Khan, from Wakefield, denied any sexual assault when sent a list of questions by police.
He said the boy had asked him about "sexuality" before he "became distressed and left".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.