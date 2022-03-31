Yorkshire and Lincolnshire wake to blanket of snow
- Published
Snow has covered most of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with the Met Office warning more is on its way as temperatures drop to below freezing.
A yellow "be aware" warning for snow and hail showers was in place, with the Met Office warning of icy surfaces and travel disruption.
Wintry showers were expected to last into the weekend, with "a mix of rain, sleet and snow to lower levels", it added.
The Met Office said the snow could accumulate on higher ground across the region.
The cold snap was in contrast to the weather at the weekend which saw highs of 18C (64F) and thousands of people visiting beauty spots and seaside towns in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
BBC Weather Watchers have been sending in their pictures of snowy landscapes across Yorkshire.
