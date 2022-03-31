Castleford: Derelict chapel destroyed in blaze
- Published
A fire at a derelict cemetery chapel in West Yorkshire has destroyed the building's roof and interior.
About 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Castleford's Healdfield Road chapel on Wednesday night.
Three large jets were needed to extinguish the fire at the 50ft (15m) long, single-storey stone building, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.
Crews from Castleford, Normanton, Garforth, Pontefract, Rothwell and Killingbeck all attended, it added.
There were no reports of any injuries.
