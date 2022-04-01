Energy price: Leeds grandma 'cuts back feeding family'
A grandmother has said she will have to cut back on Sunday dinners with her family to combat the rising cost of living.
Yvonne Martin, from Leeds, spoke as an unprecedented £700-a-year rise in energy costs takes effect.
Mrs Martin and her husband have health conditions and care for two disabled daughters, so she said they need a car but fear rising fuel costs.
She said she felt scared as she "could only cut back so much".
The energy price cap has risen by 54%, meaning a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity will now pay £1,971 per year.
Council tax, water bills and car tax are also going up for some on 1 April.
Mrs Martin who has rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and a condition called polymyalgia rheumatica, which causes muscle pain, told BBC Radio Four's World at One: "The benefits are going up, but they are not going up at the same rate as everything else is going up."
She said her two daughters are both legally blind and her husband would normally take them both shopping.
"We are going to have to take them shopping on the same day because we can't afford to put the diesel in the car," she said.
"There has got to be cutbacks everywhere, we can't do without a car, we tried once and we really struggled."
She said they have thought for weeks about ways they could save money.
"We normally feed all the grandchildren on a Sunday, but that is going to have to stop," she said.
"The money that we are saving is going to have to go on the energy."
The government has said it is taking "decisive action" to help people with the cost of living, including a £200 reduction to energy bills in October - which needs to be paid back in instalments, and a £150 reduction in council tax bills for 80% of billpayers.
