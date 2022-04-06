Yorkshire hospitals in A&E warning as waiting times rise
- Published
Hospital trusts in parts of Yorkshire have warned of up to 12-hour waiting times in emergency departments.
Patients should only attend A&E if they faced "a genuine, life-threatening situation", said the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT).
Latest figures from the trusts show a 14.2% increase in A&E attendances compared with the same period in 2021.
Meanwhile, "treatment of those with life-threatening illness or injury" was being prioritised, WYAAT said.
The organisation represents six hospital trusts: Airedale District Hospital; Bradford Teaching Hospitals; Calderdale & Huddersfield; Harrogate & District; Leeds Teaching Hospitals and Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.
Dr Andrew Lockey, a consultant physician in emergency medicine with Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our hospitals are extremely busy, and people are having to wait a long time to be seen."
He said in the past two weeks they had faced "huge challenges with the sharp uplift in the number of people attending Accident and Emergency".
"This places additional pressure on our teams who are responsible for treating patients with serious and life-threatening conditions."
Dr Lockey said if people were unsure which healthcare service they needed they should call NHS 111 for advice.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.