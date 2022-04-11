Imran Ahmad Khan: MP guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old boy
- Published
A Conservative MP has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party.
Imran Ahmad Khan, who represents Wakefield, had denied groping the teenager at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.
Southwark Crown Court heard Khan forced the youngster to drink gin, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before assaulting him.
Khan, 48, was found guilty after a week-long trial.
Prosecutor Sean Larkin QC previously told jurors Khan had gone to the boy's bed and "reached in and touched his legs, reaching for, or actually touching, his groin".
The complainant, now 29, said that the attack had left him "scared and shocked".
In evidence he said Khan had started "slow caressing" him and continued despite being asked to stop.
"His breathing was getting quite heavy and I kept pushing his hand away and pushing it back and it would keep coming," the man said.
The court was told that police were called at the time but the teenager did not want to pursue the case.
The man, who cannot be named, contacted the Conservative party in 2019 after learning Mr Khan was standing in the general election. He then called police after Mr Khan was elected to Parliament.
Jurors also heard from the complainant's older brother, who said the MP had asked if he was "a true Scotsman" and lifted his kilt, before "lunging" at him at the same party.
Another witness described waking to find Khan performing a sex act on him after a party in Pakistan in 2010 where the pair had drunk whisky and smoked marijuana.
Khan claimed he had only touched the teenager's elbow when the boy had become "extremely upset" after a conversation about his confused sexuality.
The MP, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, was found guilty after about five hours of deliberations.
The judge, Mr Justice Baker, said he would sentence Khan at a date to be fixed.
He will be thrown out of the House of Commons if he is handed a prison sentence of more than a year, or could face a recall petition to oust him.
Labour called for his immediate resignation following the verdict.
"Imran Ahmad Khan should immediately resign so a by-election can take place and the people of Wakefield can get the representation they deserve," a party spokesman said.
