Extra stop and search powers after drugs-linked stabbing in Leeds
Extra stop-and-search powers have been introduced in part of Leeds after a teenager was stabbed in an attack linked to rival drugs gangs.
Officers were called to reports of two youths being chased by a group armed with knives in Servia Drive, Woodhouse, at about 11:17 BST.
An 18-year-old man was found along with a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the leg.
The order means police can stop and search anyone in the designated area.
The zone borders York Road, Harehills Lane, Claypit Lane, the A58, the A61 and Woodhouse Lane.
Police said the 16-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both him and the 18-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Supt Russ Hughes said it was believed the knife attack was "linked to rival groups involved in the supply of drugs at street level".
He said the additional search powers under section 60 would give officers "an increased ability to target those involved in carrying weapons".
