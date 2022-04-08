Leeds man denies racially abusing West Ham player at match

Gary Hawkins denies racially abusing a player during a Leeds game against West Ham at Elland Road, last September

A man has denied racially abusing a West Ham player during a Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Gary Hawkins, 51, of St James Mews, Armley, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence.

He is also accused of a further public order offence relating to the same incident on 25 September.

The court granted him unconditional bail ahead of a trial set for 30 May.

