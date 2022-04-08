Drinkers for Ukraine beer delivery nears UK
A batch of imported Ukrainian beer set to be sold off in aid of the country has almost reached the UK.
With many Ukrainian regions banning sales of alcohol after the Russian invasion 44 days ago, Kyiv-based Varvar Brew was left with unsold stock.
Hertfordshire-based beer wholesaler Euroboozer arranged for the equivalent of 45,000 pints to be driven to the UK.
Pubs and shops around the country will sell the beers, with hundreds of drinks already pre-ordered by customers.
Bier Huis, an off-licence in Ossett, West Yorkshire, said it had sold most of its share already.
David Jones, Bier Huis' owner, said: "There's a number of breweries in Ukraine and they need to shift that beer to keep their company afloat and provide support for Ukrainian people.
"No-one will make any cash on it, it will all go back to help with the war effort."
Euroboozer said the truck containing pints left the Ukrainian capital on 31 March.
The 370-mile (600 km) journey to Poland usually takes about 10 hours, the wholesaler said, but this trip took five days.
Martin Dawson, of Varvar Brew, said: "The situation in Kyiv is unpredictable, and we don't know exactly how many days we will still be able to get our hands on our beer.
"Hopefully each and every beer that leaves the country can provide real enjoyment but also play a role in keeping our fight at the front of people's minds."
The lorry reached Calais in France on Thursday, the wholesaler said, with customers able to make additional donations on top of the beer price.
