Kirklees bus stations to be revamped at cost of £28m
- Published
Three bus stations in West Yorkshire are to be given multimillion-pound revamps as part of a drive to encourage people to use public transport.
The projects in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike will cost more than £28m, and will be carried out over the next three years.
Kirklees Council said they would provide an "accessible, attractive, and cleaner alternative" to car journeys.
Work is set to begin by October with construction starting in January 2023.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the Heckmondwike "bus hub" would undergo a £4.97m transformation into a bus station, with four bus stands, offices, waiting areas, toilets and an outside canopy with seating.
Dewsbury Bus Station will be refurbished at a cost of £14.3m to make it a "modern, fit-for-purpose facility that is safer and more accessible and will support wider regeneration in the town centre."
Building work there is due to start in September 2023 and finish in January 2025.
Huddersfield Bus Station is to get £9.1m of improvements including a new entrance concourse and external canopy, extending the waiting area for customers.
Council bosses said the plans would help encourage people to use buses rather than cars, providing a "cleaner alternative".
The level of public consultation has been criticised, however, with Liberal Democrat councillor Robert Iredale doubting the improvements would change people's behaviour.
"I cannot see how cosmetically improving the bus station and how it looks will have an effect on car users."
Funding has come from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which put in a regional bid to the government's Transforming Cites Fund for £66m.
The council said further consultations were planned.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.