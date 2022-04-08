Leeds Armley Gyratory weekend closure set to cause traffic congestion
Motorists in Leeds are being warned they could face major disruption this weekend as one of the city's busiest junctions closes for roadworks.
Armley Gyratory will be shut from 20:00 BST on Friday until 05:30 on Monday as part of a £40m improvement scheme, said Leeds City Council.
Travellers have been urged by the council to plan ahead and travel early to allow plenty of time for journeys.
The junction is normally used by about 100,000 vehicles a day.
Over the weekend of roadworks diversions are planned for 10 of the city's bus routes.
This will be the first of two phases of work which will include widening roads, replacing footbridges and better signalling on the gyratory by 2023.
Taxi driver Javid Iqbal said it was "like closing down the main artery in the city, it's going to cause chaos".
"It will be a standstill around Leeds," he added.
Dave, a parcel courier, told BBC Radio Leeds said he would "wait and see" and the pain might be worth it as any improvements could be a "massive help".
During the closure motorists needs to follow signed diversions using a variety of different routes, some of them lengthy. Drivers also need to avoid using junction 2 of the M621 into Leeds.
Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure, said: "We're working hard and as fast as we can with our contractors to make these improvements.
"We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption but... there will be some inevitable congestion."
After the gyratory re-opens on Monday, speed limits and narrow lanes will be implemented to allow the work to continue.
The improvements are designed to increase capacity on the Leeds Inner Ring Road and M621 and reduce city centre through-traffic, said the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
