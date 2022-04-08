Leeds mural: Peacock displays LGBT+ pride in Leeds United
A peacock mural has been painted high on a Leeds building to celebrate the LGBT+ fans of Leeds United.
The mural by Yorkshire artist Cbloxx, also known as Jay Gilleard, is on the East Streets Arts building right next to the A64(M) in the city centre.
Cbloxx was one of the artists responsible for Athena Rising, a huge mural of an owl in the city in 2017.
Maz Ferguson, of Marching Out Together, said: "It's fantastic for our LGBT+ fans having our own piece of art."
"It is slightly different and will be a fantastic addition to the murals in Leeds", Ms Ferguson added.
It will join other sporting murals in the city including two tributes to Championship-winning Marcelo Bielsa, another featuring Kalvin Phillips alongside Leeds legends Albert Johanneson and Lucas Radebe, Leeds Rhinos Rob Burrow and boxer Josh Warrington.
Cbloxx said the latest work was "almost a nod to the old coalmining banners you used to get, that highly decorative fabric banner.
"It is so everyone feels included and proud of their city and football club."
The painted peacock displays the progress the Marching Out Together group have made with inclusivity at Elland Road, said organisers.
The LGBTQ+ supporters' group was founded in 2017 and now has more than 300 members.
Cbloxx said: It's important to recognise the varied audiences that make up team supporters, every person should have a safe space to attend and take part in sporting events free of fear."
Leeds United have been nicknamed the Peacocks, the bird has been represented on club badges and a pub opposite the ground still bears its name.
Cbbloxx added the chant All Leeds Aren't We, sung when the team play, was "a wonderful sentiment to start ideas flowing around inclusivity".
"The core theme of the mural was pride", they added.
