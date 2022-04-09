Friends start 182-mile Big Ben charity walk to Huddersfield
- Published
A group of friends have set off on a 182-mile (293km) walk from London to Yorkshire to raise money for charity.
Big Ben to Burton will see the nine walkers make the journey over seven days to Kirkburton, Huddersfield.
The walk will raise money for charities that helped father-of-two Ben Jebson who died in 2019 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Widow Lucy Jebson said it had been "emotional" with the group swapping stories of Ben as they walked.
"He was a lovable character," she said.
"Everywhere you went someone would know him and come up and talk to him."
"Big Ben" - who was given the nickname because of his height - died five years after his diagnosis.
The 35-year-old died before his second child was born, but widow Mrs Jebson said she looked forward to telling her daughters about their dad.
Ahead of the challenge, more than £20,000 had been raised to support the charities that helped the family during Mr Jebson's treatment.
"He'd think we're all ridiculous. He'd be like: 'Why are you doing this?'," Mrs Jebson added.
On the final day, the last part of the relay will see the friends meet up with about 35 people and walk the final 28 miles (45km) from Mosborough in South Yorkshire to the family's village in Kirkburton.
The group were meant to complete the walk two years ago, but it was delayed because of the pandemic.
This meant Mrs Jebson could take part in the walk, after giving birth to the couple's second daughter.
"It's great that I can be part of it," she said.
"We've been telling each other stories [about Ben].
"It's been very emotional. There's already been tears."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.