Rob Burrow: New Leeds Marathon to honour rugby league legend
- Published
A new marathon has been launched to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow.
The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019 and has gone on to raise millions of pounds for charity.
The marathon, which will take place in May 2023, was inspired by Burrow's teammate Kevin Sinfield who set himself fundraising running challenges.
"Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful," Burrow said.
The 26.2-mile (42km) route will take place in Leeds with money raised going towards Leeds Hospitals Charity's appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.
The MND Association, which supports people with the disease and their families, will also benefit from the run.
It is the first time the city has hosted a marathon since 2003, and the route will start and finish at Headingley Stadium, where Burrow used to play.
The Pontefract-born athlete and his family are spearheading a £5m appeal to build the MND centre in the city where he spent his sporting career.
Sinfield said it had been "amazing" to see the people of Leeds and beyond get behind the fundraising.
"This event is a vital next step in ensuring we raise even more money, and help to make Rob's dream of opening a new MND Care Centre in Leeds a reality," he said.
Last year, Sinfield completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours in aid of MND research and raised more than £1m.
For the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, there will be 7,777 entrants, in a nod towards the number 7 shirt Burrow wore playing for Leeds Rhinos.
Last week, Burrow received an MBE at Windsor Castle to recognise his services to the sport and charity.
Burrow made 493 appearances during a 17-year career with the Leeds Rhinos, winning eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups, as well as earning 15 caps for England.
He retired in 2017.
