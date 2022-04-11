Arrest after death of man found injured in Wakefield
A man has been arrested following the death of a man who was found seriously injured in Wakefield.
Officers were called to a property at Buckingham Court at 00:40 BST on Sunday and discovered the injured man, West Yorkshire Police said.
The man, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital for treatment, but died shortly afterwards.
Police said the investigation was at an early stage, but said the arrested man, 37, remained in custody.
