A1(M) closed northbound near Castleford due to 'serious incident'
- Published
A "serious incident" has closed a section of the A1(M) motorway near Castleford.
All northbound lanes have been shut at Junction 41 after a car overturned at about 07:40 BST, National Highways said.
Officials have warned a police investigation into the incident, which has caused several miles of traffic queues, is likely to take some time.
Normal conditions are expected at around 17:00, National Highways said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.