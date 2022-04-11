Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told
- Published
A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard.
Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
The inquest heard he was last seen alive in the water at Lake Cavayere at 13:30 on 5 September 2018 but was not reported missing until about 18:00.
The hearing is due to last two weeks.
Coroner's officer Jayne Dawson told the inquest at Bradford Coroner's Court Harry had been seen playing volleyball in the water with a small group.
However, she said it was not until they returned to their hotel and "only then, following a head count, they realised Harry was missing".
The inquest heard the French authorities were contacted and divers were later dispatched, recovering Harry's body from the lake that evening. He was declared dead at 22.45.
West Yorkshire senior coroner Martin Fleming said Harry's family had "raised concerns about how the trip was organised and supervised", which would be looked at during the hearing.
Ahead of the inquest, Harry's mother, Natasha Burton, said the trip was "poorly planned" and that "supervision at the lake was inadequate".
Her statement, released through solicitors Ison Harrison, said: "Unbeknown to me at the time, two adults took 38 minors on this trip."
She told the inquest her son was an "excellent" swimmer who dreamt of playing rugby professionally and was "very excited" to go on the trip.
She said she had been called by Lee Greenwood from the academy, who was running the trip with his brother Gareth, at about 19:00 on 5 September to say they "couldn't find Harry".
Later that evening "he called back to say they had found him and were bringing him out. I screamed, cried and hung up", she added.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.