Stephen Burkinshaw: Murder accused in court over Wakefield stabbing
A man charged with the murder of a 40-year-old who was fatally stabbed has appeared in court.
Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw died in hospital after being found seriously injured at Buckingham Court, Wakefield, at 00:40 BST on Sunday.
Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, appeared before magistrates in Leeds on Monday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
