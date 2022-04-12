Shipley quarry rescue: Firefighters help two girls trapped on ledge
Two young girls have been rescued from a quarry after getting trapped on a ledge 60ft (18m) above the ground.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site in Livingstone Road, Shipley, at 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Crew from five fire stations were involved in the hour-long rescue, with both girls brought to safety uninjured.
A spokesperson said the incident was a "timely reminder" for people to "avoid playing in hazardous areas".
