Ravensthorpe house fire: Tahir Nazir in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murder and arson following a fatal fire in West Yorkshire.
Tahir Nazir, 39, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court in connection with the blaze on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, on Sunday.
Emergency services recovered the body of a man from the property on Monday.
Mr Nazir, of West Park Street, Dewsbury, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. He is due at Leeds Crown Court on 19 April.
About 80 firefighters were called to the blaze after the alarm was raised at 00:04 BST on Sunday.
Six people were in the mid-terraced property when the fire caught hold and surrounding properties were evacuated, West Yorkshire Police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to contact them as inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
