Bradford quad bike crash: Accused thinks of fatal crash every day
A man accused of murdering a teenager by deliberately ramming the quad bike he was on has told a court he thinks about the fatal crash every day.
Rahees Mahmood died and a second man was seriously injured when a car driven by Jordan Glover hit the vehicle.
Mr Glover, 24, has admitted causing Mr Mahmood's death by dangerous driving, but he denies a charge of murder.
He told Bradford Crown Court that he had not intentionally collided with the quad bike during a pursuit.
The prosecution alleges that Mr Glover, who was driving a speeding Ford Focus, deliberately rammed into the back of the machine, causing catastrophic head injuries to Mr Mahmood, 18, on Broadstone Way, Bradford, in June last year.
The 19-year-old driver of the quad bike also suffered multiple fractures in the crash.
The defendant told the court he "100%" accepted his driving had been dangerous, but said the collision happened as he tried to get his car back into its lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
"Did you intend that contact to happen?" asked his barrister, Sam Green QC.
"No, not at all," responded Mr Glover.
'Sad, regret and guilt'
The chase began after the quad bike and a moped pulled up near Mr Glover's car and he said he could see people carrying a garden fork and a machete.
He said he was scared for himself and family members because there had been previous incidents on the estate involving men armed with weapons.
Mr Glover said he had driven after the quad bike in an effort to get the men away from the area, but as he drove along the road he was "expecting a machete to come through the window".
He said he froze and panicked after the collision and did not stop at the scene because he did not want to see what he had done.
Mr Glover said he thought about the collision every day and when he was asked by Mr Green how felt about it, he replied: "I feel sad, regret and guilt."
Prosecutor Jason Pitter QC said to Mr Glover: "According to you this is all one big tragic accident."
Mr Glover replied: "Because it was."
Mr Glover, of Thorpe Edge, Bradford, has denied further allegations of manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the quad bike driver and criminal damage relating to an earlier attack on a parked car.
The trial continues.
