Police name cyclist killed in Normanton hit-and-run crash
A cyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire has been named by police.
Alan Tankard, 31, from Normanton, died following the collision on Wakefield Road in the town at about 23:20 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The car, a black Honda Civic, was found abandoned a short time later after it failed to stop at the scene.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
