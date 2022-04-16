Leeds gallery brings Atkinson Grimshaw's masterpiece back home
A moonlight masterpiece by one of Leeds' most celebrated artists has been brought back to the city after it was acquired from a private collection.
Painted by John Atkinson Grimshaw, Reflections on the Aire - on strike depicts a solitary female figure gazing over the Rive Aire towards Hunslet.
Created in 1879, it is considered a rare example of the artist painting a social realist scene.
It will hang next to another of his works at Leeds Art Gallery.
When he painted the atmospheric scene just along the river from where he then lived at Knostrop, times were dire for industrial workers and strike action was common.
The painting was acquired from a private collector earlier this year and will now take its place in the gallery next to another of his works, Reflections on the Thames - Westminster.
Born in a back-to-back house in Leeds in 1836, Atkinson Grimshaw later left his job as a railway clerk to pursue a career as a self-taught artist.
He went on to become one of the most significant artists of his era with a distinct and experimental style inspired by his fascination with the different effects of night light.
Nigel Walsh, gallery curator, said: "We're delighted to have reunited two such significant and distinctive pieces of Grimshaw's work, both of which perfectly convey his unique and ground-breaking style along with his powerful sense of social realism."
