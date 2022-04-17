Pecket Well: Man dies after two-car Hebden Bridge crash
- Published
A man has died in hospital following a crash in West Yorkshire earlier this month.
The 60-year-old was driving a Nissan Qashqai when it was involved in a collision with a red Toyota Auris.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash happened in Hebden Bridge Road, Pecket Well, at about 14:35 BST on Monday 4 April.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Friday, police added.
Witnesses to the crash, or those who may have seen the vehicles before, are asked to get in touch with the West Yorkshire force.
