M1 Wakefield: Wrong-way motorway crash seriously injures four
Four people have been seriously injured after a car travelling the wrong way on the M1 motorway crashed head-on into another car.
A black Skoda Fabia which had earlier failed to stop for police hit a blue BMW 320 on the northbound side near Wakefield at about 21:10 BST on Monday.
Three people in the Skoda suffered serious or life-threatening injuries, with the BMW driver seriously injured.
West Yorkshire Police said the Skoda joined the motorway at junction 40.
The crash happened between junctions 39 and 40, the force said, and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The motorway was shut in both directions to allow emergency services, including the air ambulance, to attend.
It reopened shortly before 06:00 BST on Tuesday, with police asking anyone with dashcam footage or witnesses to the crash to get in contact.
