Amputee Ben Lovell attempts Ben Nevis climb for children's holiday camp
- Published
A group of amputees have climbed the UK's highest mountain to raise money for children who have lost limbs.
Ben Lovell, 42, from Bradford, set up the Amp Camp retreat in Tenerife to focus on wellbeing and fitness for amputees after losing his own leg.
He has since started Amp Camp Kids so children amputees and their families can go on holiday with others in the same situation.
The Ben Nevis climb over Easter weekend raised £19,000, Mr Lovell said.
Six children and their families went on the first fully-funded Kids Amp Camp in February, which included a chef and luxury villa.
Mr Lovell, who has a fully-blocked femoral artery and can only stand for 10 minutes before needing to rest, said money raised by the Ben Nevis climb will allow for at least four more camps later in the year.
"When kids are amputees it has a knock-on effect for their whole family," Mr Lovell said.
"Amp Camp just puts these children around other children who look and feel the same and their families can relax too."
Mr Lovell said he was was forced to stop his climb before the peak but others in the party continued on.
One of the climbers to reach the summit was double amputee Paul Ellis who in August crawled up Snowdon over 13 hours to raise money for the same charity.
Amp Camp worker, Keir Nicholson, said Mr Ellis even "crawled through snow to get to the summit."
"Even the able-bodied people hit a wall on the mountain and wanted to give up," Mr Nicholson said.
Mr Lovell and friends have completed several charity challenges, including Helvellyn, Scafell Pike, Yorkshire Three Peaks, 10 laps of Ogden Water in Halifax, and jumping out of a plane in Devon.
He has also walked Pen Y Fan, Cribin and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons.
The Ben Nevis climb was also in memory of fundraiser Bailey Lindsay, who took part in several Amp Camps and fundraising walks, after he died of cancer aged 23.
