Leeds shooting: Man charged with firearms offences
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Leeds.
Caleb Masiyina, 21, of Woodhouse, Leeds, was arrested alongside four other men after a gun was fired in Pasture Road in Harehills on 14 April.
They were held after police stopped a car in Back Rosebank Crescent in Hyde Park on Monday and a handgun and ammunition were recovered nearby.
Mr Masiyina appeared before the city's magistrates charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
West Yorkshire Police said the four other men had been released on bail, with one recalled to prison.
