E-scooter rider hurt in Leeds cycle lane crash
- Published
An e-scooter rider is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash.
The 29-year-old man sustained "life-threatening injuries" after losing control and crashing into a lamp-post on York Road just before 19:45 BST on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said the rider was travelling in a cycle lane near to the junction with Harehills Lane.
Officers said no other vehicle was involved and appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.