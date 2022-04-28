Bradford: Imitation gun-wielding man jailed over police stand-off
- Published
Police used a stun gun to arrest a drunken man after he refused to drop an imitation firearm during a stand-off at his home, a court has heard.
Glynn Bower pulled out the blank-firing pistol when police were called to Bolton Road, Bradford, on 3 December.
Bradford Crown Court heard the 32-year-old had earlier used the weapon to threaten two men in the street after rowing with one about his dog.
Bower pleaded guilty to three firearms offences and was jailed for two years.
Prosecutor Helen Chapman said Bower, a care home worker, first produced the weapon on the night of 2 December 2021 during a confrontation with a neighbour about his barking dog.
She said another man became involved and Bower pulled the gun out a second time and took aim at the man.
'Talking about devil'
The court heard Bower had then invited both men back to his home for a drink.
Ms Chapman said after the man with the dog left, Bower locked the door and lay down on a sofa with an axe on his chest and fell asleep.
The barrister said when the second man tried to leave, Bower woke up and began behaving bizarrely and talking about the devil.
Bower then followed the man outside and tried to strangle him before the man punched Bower and broke free, she said.
When police arrived at Bower's address at about 02:00 GMT he could be seen through the door holding the axe, Ms Chapman added.
She told the court when he eventually opened his front door, he raised the pistol towards one of the officers and at that point he was shot by police using a stun gun.
Passing sentence, Judge Richard Mansell QC, the Recorder of Bradford, said: "This was a serious series of offences involving you producing that firearm.
"Imitation yes, unloaded yes; but nonetheless you produced it twice out in the street to innocent members of the public and for a third time towards the police."
Bower pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one offence of common assault.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.