Allerton crash: Motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash named
A 72-year-old biker who died in a crash with a car has been named by police.
Keith Darnbrook was killed when a silver Vauxhall Astra car and his Yamaha XT trials-style bike collided in Allerton, Bradford, on Sunday.
His family said he was a "kind, laid back man" and "the type of person who makes you smile when you were around him".
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the crash which happened on the B6144 Wilsden Road.
