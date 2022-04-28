Five sheep rescued from Newmillerdam rooftop
- Published
Five sheep had to be rescued from a rooftop in West Yorkshire after leaping across a gap from a neighbouring field.
Technical Rescue Officer Damian Cameron was called to Newmillerdam, near Wakefield, on Tuesday after the animals became stuck.
According to reports, Mr Cameron and a local landowner erected a makeshift bridge to help the sheep to safety.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted to say it "wasn't quite the night on the tiles those sheep were hoping for".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.