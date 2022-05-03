Imran Ahmad Khan: Sex assault conviction MP resigns
- Published
Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally resigned his Wakefield seat following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
Khan, who has represented the constituency since 2019, had denied groping the boy at a party in January 2008, but was convicted after a trial.
He announced his intention to quit on 14 April but did not tender his resignation for a further two weeks.
The Treasury confirmed Khan's departure on Tuesday.
He has now been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, one of the formal mechanisms for an MP to quit the Commons.
Treasury: "The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Imran Nasir Ahmad Khan to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern."— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) May 3, 2022
Translation: The Wakefield MP is no longer the Wakefield MP, a by election will happen.
Khan, who was found guilty of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on 11 April, has said he intends to appeal against his conviction.
He was elected for the Conservative Party in 2019 - the first time Wakefield had gone blue since 1931 - but was expelled by the party "with immediate effect" following his conviction.
Normally getting a new job is cause for celebration. But if you're an MP and you get appointed as Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern it actually means you're out of one.
MPs can't resign. If they want to they have to be given a job that disqualifies them from being a Member of Parliament.
As soon as Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave Imran Ahmad Khan that new title he was no longer representing the people of Wakefield in Westminster.
By the way, being the Steward and Bailiff isn't an actual job, it is a title that pretty much means nothing.
But it means plenty for the people of Wakefield because they will now definitely have a by-election to choose a new MP.
There's no date immediately, because it has to be called by the Conservatives who won there in 2019, but it's likely to be later this summer.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.