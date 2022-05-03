Bradford attempted murder charge after Eid mosque attack
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed during a knife attack inside a mosque.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured at the Islamic Centre on Newton Street, Bradford, during Eid celebrations on Monday.
Fezan Hussain, 26, of Radfield Road, Wyke, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, West Yorkshire Police said.
The incident was not being treated as linked to hate crime or terrorism.
