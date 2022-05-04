Bradford paramedic feared for life after patient drew gun - court told
- Published
A paramedic feared he had "worked his last shift" when a patient pointed an imitation handgun at him in the back on an ambulance, a court heard.
Yousef Camara, 21, pulled the BB gun out of a bag while being treated in Bradford in June 2020.
Bradford Crown Court heard the ex-army paramedic was able to disarm Camara but the incident had a serious psychological impact on him.
Camara was jailed for 18 months after being convicted of a firearms offence.
Prosecutor Camille Morland said Camara had pretended to be unconscious while receiving treatment for an head injury he sustained in an assault outside Bradford Magistrates' Court.
She said the paramedic was aware Camara had a weapon in a bag and had been intending to take him to the nearby Trafalgar House police station.
However, she said that as they set off Camara suddenly opened his eyes and said: "Thanks for bringing me into the ambulance. It's for my own protection."
"He then sat up and took the weapon out of his bag and pointed it at the paramedic in a threatening manner," Miss Morland added.
She said the paramedic was very scared but managed to grab the gun and push an emergency button to alert the ambulance control room.
The ambulance was then driven at speed to the police station where the "distraught" paramedic ran into the reception area with the gun, she said.
'Terrifying experience'
In a victim impact statement the paramedic described it as a "harrowing incident" for himself and his colleague and said at the time he thought it was a real weapon.
Passing sentence Judge Jonathan Rose said: "We have no explanation whatsoever for why you should draw a gun on a man who was trying to help you.
"He didn't know that it was imitation. He didn't know whether it was loaded or not. What he did know was your actions put him in fear for his life. This was a terrifying experience for him.
"This is a man who has served his country. Who is stoic and courageous and you have caused him to need the intervention of agencies to deal with his psychological traumas."
Camara, of Lapage Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 12 months after being convicted of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.