Yorkshire Arriva bus workers to vote on strike action over pay
- Published
More than 650 bus workers across Yorkshire will be balloted on strike action in a dispute over an "unacceptable pay cut", a union has said.
Members of Unite working for Arriva in North and West Yorkshire will decide whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.
A 4.1% pay rise being offered by Arriva was less than half the current RPI inflation rate and many staff were struggling, the union said.
Arriva has been approached for comment.
Balloted workers would include bus drivers and engineers in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and Wakefield in West Yorkshire, and Selby in North Yorkshire, Unite said.
The ballot was expected to close on 23 May and if there was a vote in favour, industrial action could begin in early June, it added.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This offer is a pay cut and is unacceptable to Unite.
"Arriva has to think again and come back with an offer that fully reflects this cost of living crisis."
