Police seize 8,000 prescription tablets in Wakefield raid
More than 8,000 prescription tablets have been seized during a police raid.
Officers discovered the drugs at an address in Carnforth Avenue, Wakefield, on Tuesday after a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.
West Yorkshire Police said the tablets, including Pregablin, Zopiclone and Eszopiclone, were found alongside a small amount of cocaine and cannabis.
Ch Insp Chris Raby said the drugs seized "can be extremely dangerous when used inappropriately".
Pregablin was re-classified as a class C drug in 2019 after several deaths in the UK. It is used to treat pain, anxiety and epilepsy.
Zopiclone and Eszopiclone are sleeping pills used for severe insomnia.
Mr Raby said: "This was a massive seizure of controlled drugs.
"There is a reason why some substances are prescription only; they can be extremely dangerous when used inappropriately.
"Thankfully the drugs we have seized will no longer be sold on the streets of Wakefield or elsewhere."
