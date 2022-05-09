Man charged with raping teenager in Leeds park
- Published
A man charged with raping a teenager in a park has appeared in court.
Shekar Bafri, 21, is accused of attacking the 17-year-old in Nowell Mount Park in Harehills, Leeds, on 18 April.
Mr Bafri, of Hall Ings, Bradford, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 7 June.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.