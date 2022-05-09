Kirklees grooming trial: Girl, 12, repeatedly raped by three men
Three men plied a young girl with drink and drugs before repeatedly raping her, a court has heard.
Khurum Raziq, Nasar Hussain and a third man are accused of grooming and attacking the girl in West Yorkshire on numerous occasions from 2003 to 2006.
Leeds Crown Court heard the girl, who was just 12 when the alleged offences started, said the abuse had been "the end of her childhood".
Mr Raziq, 40, Mr Hussain, 44, and the third defendant deny the charges.
Prosecutor David Brooke QC said the alleged victim met Mr Raziq in September 2003 when he was working as a pizza delivery driver in Batley.
Over the next five months Mr Raziq was said to have raped her multiple times with her mother stating she went from a "mummy's girl" to skipping school and going missing.
Mr Brooke said on one occasion after the girl disappeared she later told police she was in a relationship with a 21-year-old man called Khurum.
Mr Raziq denied the claims when interviewed by police and was released on bail before a decision was made to take no further action, said Mr Brooke.
When he was arrested in 2018 he again denied having sex with the girl.
'Fresh meat'
Mr Brooke said the alleged victim stopped having contact with Mr Raziq in 2004 but would "walk around Batley or Dewsbury town centres and cars with Asian men would pull alongside them and pick them up".
"They would drink and smoke cannabis and end up having sex with the males," he said.
"The way she explained it was that she was just passed around."
He said the girl was raped repeatedly by Mr Hussain when she was aged 13 or 14.
"In her view she was seen as 'fresh meat' by the defendant," he said.
In interview, Mr Hussain told police he believed the girl was over 16 at the time and that any sexual contact had been consensual.
The third defendant, who cannot be named, faces two charges of rape.
At the outset of the hearing, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said the man, who was not in court, was not "medically or mentally" fit to stand trial.
He explained to the jury they did not have to decide if he was guilty or not but whether he "did the act" alleged.
Khurum Raziq, 40, of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, denies eight counts of rape between September 2003 and January 2004
Nasar Hussain, 44 of Brunswick Street, Dewsbury denies three counts of rape between January 2005 and January 2006
The third defendant faces two counts of rape said to have taken place between April 2004 and January 2006.
The trial continues.
